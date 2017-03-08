Kim Jong-nam killing sheds light on hidden world of female migrants

Taking up jobs as cleaners, waitresses, masseuses and prostitutes, the women live in the grip of a murky system, vulnerable to exploitation and harassment by police looking to shake them down for bribes Li Nang, a young migrant worker wearing hot pants and high heels, stood before the statue of a gilt goddess garlanded with marigolds and fairy lights in Kuala Lumpur as she prayed for good business - and her own safety. Malaysia's underground community of undocumented female workers was thrust into the spotlight when news emerged that Kim Jong-nam was assassinated by two women migrants using lethal nerve agent VX on February 13 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

