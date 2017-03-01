'Kim Chol' Died Of A Heart Attack, Not Poisoned Says North Korea

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 -- In a new twist of events, North Korea maintained its stand that its citizen, Kim Chol, had died of a heart attack and not poisoned as claimed. The North Korean Embassy's official spokesperson Ri Tong-il rejected claims that the deceased died of a chemical substance called the VX Nerve Agent, saying the victim did not take precaution despite his health problems.

