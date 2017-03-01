Jins Shamsuddin's Passing Great Loss To Malaysia - Salleh
KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 -- Malaysia has lost a precious gem in the national film industry with the death of legendary actor Tan Sri Jins Shamsuddin, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak. "Jins Shamsuddin was among the country's legendary figures who changed the local film landscape after Tan Sri P. Ramlee, who was also a legend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|14 hr
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op...
|Feb 5
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Feb 4
|Mr russia
|4,604
|Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06)
|Jan 30
|Honk the Phart
|120
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan '17
|George
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC