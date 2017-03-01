Jins Shamsuddin's Passing Great Loss To Malaysia - Salleh

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 -- Malaysia has lost a precious gem in the national film industry with the death of legendary actor Tan Sri Jins Shamsuddin, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak. "Jins Shamsuddin was among the country's legendary figures who changed the local film landscape after Tan Sri P. Ramlee, who was also a legend.

