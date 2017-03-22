Jack Ma sings praises of Malaysian ef...

Jack Ma sings praises of Malaysian efficiency

KUALA LUMPUR: Jack Ma is impressed by the speed in which the Malaysia's Digital Free Trade Zone was set up. "Malaysia is very business-friendly and much more efficient than I thought," said the Alibaba Group founder and executive chairman.

