IGP: Muhammad Wanndy Mohamad Jedi still trying to expand IS influence in Malaysia

MALACCA: Islamic State recruiter Muhammad Wanndy Mohamad Jedi is still working to expand the influence of the IS in Malaysia, said Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar. "We are monitoring all movements and continuing proactive measures to thwart any attempt to create trouble in our country," he said after attending the Home Ministry's open day at Ayer Keroh on Sunday.

