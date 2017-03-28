Heavy mid-afternoon rain causes flash floods in city centre
KUALA LUMPUR: Heavy rain caused flash floods in several areas Tuesday afternoon, and also uprooted a tree that damaged two cars at University Malaya here. An eight-member team from the Fire and Rescue Department started removing the fallen tree located in front of University Malaya's Dewan Tunku Canselor at about 5pm.
