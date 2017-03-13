French militant in Brussels terror attack transited in Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR: The French mastermind of the 2014 Jewish Museum of Belgium shootings, transited in Malaysia prior to the attack in bid to cover his tracks in Syria before returning to Europe, according to Malaysian police. The disclosure comes following the conclusion of a two-day visit to Malaysia by French President Francois Hollande on Tuesday where he and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak discussed a range of issues, including the need to work closely to fight militancy, extremism and global terrorism.
