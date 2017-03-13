French militant in Brussels terror at...

French militant in Brussels terror attack transited in Malaysia

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

KUALA LUMPUR: The French mastermind of the 2014 Jewish Museum of Belgium shootings, transited in Malaysia prior to the attack in bid to cover his tracks in Syria before returning to Europe, according to Malaysian police. The disclosure comes following the conclusion of a two-day visit to Malaysia by French President Francois Hollande on Tuesday where he and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak discussed a range of issues, including the need to work closely to fight militancy, extremism and global terrorism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar 19 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar 17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar 4 About time 59
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar 1 Moderately anti-i... 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,282 • Total comments across all topics: 279,919,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC