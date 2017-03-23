Former Sabah anti-vice police chief j...

Former Sabah anti-vice police chief jailed 40 years for rape, sodomising minor

Deputy Superintendent Rohaizat Abd Ani, 58, lost his final appeal at the Court of Appeal on Friday to set aside his rape and sodomy convictions meted out on him by the Kota Kinabalu Sessions Court in the Malaysian state of Sabah. Malaysian Deputy Superintendent Rohaizat Abdul Ani was found guilty of raping and sodomising a 13-year-old girl over a two-day period in 2012 PUTRAJAYA: Former Sabah anti-vice police chief has been sentenced to 40 years' jail and 15 strokes of the whip for raping and sodomising a 13-year-old girl in 2012 in what was described as a "crime of temptation".

