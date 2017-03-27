Exclusive: Malaysia inspects North Ko...

Exclusive: Malaysia inspects North Korean coal ship for possible U.N. sanctions breach

10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

An Eikon ship-tracking screen shows the position of the North Korean ship Kum Ya off Penang March 29, 2017. Malaysia briefly prevented a North Korean ship carrying coal from entering its port in Penang because of a suspected breach of United Nations sanctions, a port worker and Malaysian maritime officials told Reuters on Wednesday The KUM YA, was carrying 6,300 metric tonnes of anthracite coal, according to a worker at Penang Port who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

