Ex-navy man found dead with throat slit in Sitiawan
SITIAWAN: An ex-Royal Malaysian Navy personnel was found dead with his throat slit in some bushes near Jalan Kampung Cina in Taman Sri Mawar here Friday. The body of Mohd Supian Md Samat, 35, was found lying face down in a pool of blood by a passer-by about 9am.
