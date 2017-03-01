DPM Special Adviser Heads List Of 218 Recipients Of Pahang Awards, Medals

Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway KUANTAN, March 4 -- Special Adviser to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Wan Ahmad Wan Omar heads the list of 218 recipients of the state awards and medals during the investiture ceremony at Istana Abu Bakar, Pekan near here today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.