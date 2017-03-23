DFTZ a boon for Malaysian e-commerce ...

DFTZ a boon for Malaysian e-commerce growth: 11street

Kuala Lumpur: The Digital Free-Trade Zone and its comprehensive approach, covering fulfilment, global supply chain, payment gateways, training and employment prospects, will set a conducive platform to cement Malaysia as a digital hub in the Southeast Asia. Its implementation would also encourage traditional brick-and-mortar businesses, especially local small and medium enterprises' transition A nto the e-commerce sphere and trade across Asean countries and the world.

