Cracking the whip on child sex offenders

KUALA LUMPUR: Grooming, touching, stalking, suggesting that children expose themselves or getting them to take part in sexually explicit conduct will be offences under the Sexual Offences Against Children Bill 2017. The Bill, tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said for the first reading, seeks to protect children from sexual offences while going after sexual predators preying on the young.

