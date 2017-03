"Black Eagles" aerobatic team performed in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on March 29, 2017.

Read more: Times of Oman

The South Korean Air Force "Black Eagles" aerobatic team flies past Malaysia's Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, on March 29, 2017. Photo - AFP The South Korean Air Force "Black Eagles" aerobatic team flies past Malaysia's Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, on March 29, 2017.

