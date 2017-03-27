Bernama, Arabi Media Group To Bridge Gap Between Malaysians, Arabs
Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid posing with Yemen Ambassador to Malaysia Dr Adel Mohamed Ali BA Hamid , Arabi Media Group General Director Waleed Mohammed Muharram and Bernama International News Service Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Ahmad Zukiman Mohd Zain after an exclusive interview at Wisma Bernama today KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 -- Arabi Media Group, the largest Arabic media network, together with its strategic partner, Malaysian National News Agency will work together to bridge the gap between Malaysians and citizens of the Arab world. Arabi Magazine Vice-General Manager Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid said this partnership included the sharing of news content to be published through Arabi Magazine.
