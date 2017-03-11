Anifah: Formal talks with Pyongyang o...

Anifah: Formal talks with Pyongyang on release of Malaysians to start soon

1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman met family members of the nine Malaysians who were barred from leaving North Korea and said formal discussions with Pyongyang to resolve the issue would start soon. In the hour-long meeting with the family members at the Institute of Diplomacy and Foreign Relations in Jalan Wisma Putra here on Saturday, Anifah said the safety and security of all embassy staff and their families are of his utmost concern.

