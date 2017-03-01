A woman at a remembrance ceremony for the missing flight. Photo: EPA

The flight carrying 239 people - more than half of whom were Chinese nationals - went missing on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing nearly three years ago Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 have launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft. Flight MH370, carrying 239 people - more than half of whom were Chinese nationals - went missing on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, nearly three years ago, on March 8, 2014.

