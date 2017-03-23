3 more Malaysians rescued from Abu Sa...

3 more Malaysians rescued from Abu Sayyaf

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Three more Malaysian nationals who were kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf terrorists in the Dent Haven waters in Lahad Datu on Jul 18 last year were saved by Filipino security forces. Soldiers in Jolo get ready to go off on a week-long operation to hunt down the Abu Sayyaf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar 19 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar 17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Mar 4 About time 59
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar 1 Moderately anti-i... 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,058 • Total comments across all topics: 279,845,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC