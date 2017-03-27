3 kidnapped Malaysians rescued in Sulu
The Philippines military said authorities have rescued three more Malaysian tugboat crewmen held hostage by Abu Sayyaf bandits for eight months in Mindanao. A brief military report Monday, March 27, said troops rescued Zulkipli Bin Ali, Mohammad Ridzuan Bin Ismail and Fandy Bin Bakran late Sunday in Sulu province.
