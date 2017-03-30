13 enforcement officers among 16 charged with bribery
PETALING JAYA: Thirteen people from various enforcement agencies and three others were charged in five states with demanding and accepting bribes. Those charged yesterday were five Immigration officers, two Road Transport Department enforcement officers, two from the Domestic Trade and Consumerism enforcement division, four policemen and three members of the public.
