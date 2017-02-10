Young Woman Leads Construction Busine...

Young Woman Leads Construction Business In Kerian District

13 hrs ago

By Ani Awang PARIT BUNTAR, Feb 12 -- Being the director of a company in the field of construction and interior decoration for a woman at a young age is not an easy responsibility to shoulder. However a keen interest in business and refusing to just be a salaried employee motivated Nur Farah Hana Rosden, 25, to break the monopoly of men in the field in the Kerian district.

Chicago, IL

