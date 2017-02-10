Young Woman Leads Construction Business In Kerian District

By Ani Awang PARIT BUNTAR, Feb 12 -- Being the director of a company in the field of construction and interior decoration for a woman at a young age is not an easy responsibility to shoulder. However a keen interest in business and refusing to just be a salaried employee motivated Nur Farah Hana Rosden, 25, to break the monopoly of men in the field in the Kerian district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.