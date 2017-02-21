Worker loses leg after crocodile atta...

Worker loses leg after crocodile attack in Sabah farm

Channelnewsasia.com

The 35-year-old employee of Sandakan Crocodile Farm was trying to pet the crocodile when it snapped at his leg and crushed his forearm. SABAH, Malaysia: A part-time worker of a reptile farm lost his right leg after he was attacked by a crocodile when he tried to pet it on Monday afternoon .

