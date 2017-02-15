Woman detained in connection with death of Kim Jong-un's half-brother

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Malaysian police have obtained an image of a woman believed to be one of the assassins who killed Kim Jong-nam, the elder half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.