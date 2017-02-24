VX nerve agent used to kill Kim Jong ...

VX nerve agent used to kill Kim Jong Un's brother, Malaysia says

In the span of a week, the story of Kim Jong Nam's death has morphed into a murder-mystery filled with palace intrigue and geopolitical ramifications, topped with the surrealist tinge of reality television. Kim was scheduled to catch a flight from Kuala Lumpur to the Chinese-administered city of Macau on Monday, February 13, when he "felt like someone grabbed or held his face from behind," according to Selangor State Criminal Investigations Department Chief Fadzil Ahmat.

