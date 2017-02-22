TMJ vows to 'kick' politics out of Ma...

TMJ vows to 'kick' politics out of Malaysian football

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has pledged to save Malaysian football and "ensure that the Football Association of Malaysia is not used for political mileage". In a two-hour meet-the-fan session at a hotel here on Wednesday, Tunku Ismail vowed that he would completely overhaul the FAM, which he said has been in the doldrums for three decades.

