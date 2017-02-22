TMJ vows to 'kick' politics out of Malaysian football

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has pledged to save Malaysian football and "ensure that the Football Association of Malaysia is not used for political mileage". In a two-hour meet-the-fan session at a hotel here on Wednesday, Tunku Ismail vowed that he would completely overhaul the FAM, which he said has been in the doldrums for three decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.