TMJ Secures Release Of Mat Tere

Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway LUNDU , Feb 12 -- A total of 162 of the 188 early voters for the Tanjong Datu by-election came out to cast their votes at two polling centres here today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.