Three seriously hurt in Kota Marudu collision

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Express

Kota Marudu: Three men suffered serious injuries in a collision between an Isuzu Trooper and a Proton Saga at Jalan Teringai Laut, here, Tuesday. Jasely Robin, 39, who was driving the Isuzu Trooper, was with one Jetno Awasang, 18 and they were heading to Kudat.

