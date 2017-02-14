Three seriously hurt in Kota Marudu collision
Kota Marudu: Three men suffered serious injuries in a collision between an Isuzu Trooper and a Proton Saga at Jalan Teringai Laut, here, Tuesday. Jasely Robin, 39, who was driving the Isuzu Trooper, was with one Jetno Awasang, 18 and they were heading to Kudat.
