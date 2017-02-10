Thieving monkeys are just one reason ...

Thieving monkeys are just one reason to visit Malaysia's capital

A rooftop bar on a helicopter pad and caves surrounded by thieving monkeys are just two of the reasons to visit Kuala Lumpur, the hip, humid Malaysian capital. While spending four days there with my family recently, I sampled the national dish of nasi lemak, a surprisingly healthy breakfast of fluffy rice cooked in coconut milk and served with sambal hot sauce, fried anchovies, peanuts and a hard-boiled egg.

