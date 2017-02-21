The Latest: Malaysia: Suspects Wiped ...

The Latest: Malaysia: Suspects Wiped Toxin on Kim's Brother

Read more: News Max

The Latest on the investigation into the killing of Kim Jong Nam, Kim Jong Un's half brother, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia : Malaysia's police chief says the two female suspects in the killing of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother at Kuala Lumpur's airport were trained to wipe toxin on his face, then wash their hands. Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said Wednesday that North Koreans placed the toxin on the hands of the two women, one Indonesian and one Vietnamese.

Chicago, IL

