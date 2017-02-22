Teenager feared dead in crocodile attack

MIRI: A teenager is feared dead after she was attacked and dragged underwater by a crocodile while bathing in a river near the Rumah Panjang Japang in Marudi. Within a minute, there was no sign of Agnes Luang, 17, as her mother who was also bathing in Sungai Tapang Peking Baram, could only watch helplessly.

