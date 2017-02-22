Teenager feared dead in crocodile attack
MIRI: A teenager is feared dead after she was attacked and dragged underwater by a crocodile while bathing in a river near the Rumah Panjang Japang in Marudi. Within a minute, there was no sign of Agnes Luang, 17, as her mother who was also bathing in Sungai Tapang Peking Baram, could only watch helplessly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|9 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op...
|Feb 5
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Feb 4
|Mr russia
|4,604
|Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06)
|Jan 30
|Honk the Phart
|120
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan '17
|George
|6
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC