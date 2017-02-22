Teenager feared dead in crocodile attack

Teenager feared dead in crocodile attack

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

MIRI: A teenager is feared dead after she was attacked and dragged underwater by a crocodile while bathing in a river near the Rumah Panjang Japang in Marudi. Within a minute, there was no sign of Agnes Luang, 17, as her mother who was also bathing in Sungai Tapang Peking Baram, could only watch helplessly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... 9 hr Prophet Atlantis 1
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op... Feb 5 Marie-Luise_J 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Feb 4 Mr russia 4,604
News Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06) Jan 30 Honk the Phart 120
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan '17 George 6
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,045 • Total comments across all topics: 279,049,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC