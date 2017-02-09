Substandard cables can cause fire in homes, says association
PETALING JAYA: Houseowners have been advised to ensure that the electrical cables they use in their homes meet the required standards because substandard cables can cause fires. The advice comes from the Electrical and Electronics Association of Malaysia , which cautions that a lot of poor quality material has flooded the market.
