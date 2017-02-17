SRT considers electric rail to Malaysia
The State Railway of Thailand has been asked to consider an electric train project linking Hat Yai to Padang Besar in Songkhla, said the Transport Ministry. The proposal which was made by the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning , concerns the double-track railway which would connect Hat Yai district and Padang Besar in Sadao district on the border with Malaysia at a cost of 7.9 billion baht, said Peerapol Thawornsuphacharoen, deputy permanent secretary for transport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op...
|Feb 5
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Feb 4
|Mr russia
|4,604
|Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06)
|Jan 30
|Honk the Phart
|120
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec '16
|Islam for idiots
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC