Skipper jailed six months
KOTA KINABALU: The owner and skipper of the catamaran that sank last Saturday were charged with causing death by negligence. Skipper Sharezza Salian, 25, pleaded guilty at the Sessions Court here to the charge while no plea was recorded from the owner, Leong Vin Jee, 44, as he needed a Chinese interpreter.
