Selva Kumar - serial rapist from a fa...

Selva Kumar - serial rapist from a family of educationists

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

GEORGE TOWN: Selva Kumar Subbiah , a convicted serial rapist in Canada who is set to return to Malaysia in two days after serving his 24-year jail term, is from a family of educationists. His late father was a senior education officer in the Penang Education Department while a late brother was a teacher from a primary school in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) 2 hr Mr russia 4,604
News Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06) Jan 30 Honk the Phart 120
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Jan 19 jual beli 272
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec '16 Islam for idiots 3
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec '16 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,635 • Total comments across all topics: 278,551,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC