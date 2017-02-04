Selva Kumar - serial rapist from a family of educationists
GEORGE TOWN: Selva Kumar Subbiah , a convicted serial rapist in Canada who is set to return to Malaysia in two days after serving his 24-year jail term, is from a family of educationists. His late father was a senior education officer in the Penang Education Department while a late brother was a teacher from a primary school in the state.
