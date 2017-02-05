Selangor Ruler joins thousands at CNY...

Selangor Ruler joins thousands at CNY open house

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

PORT KLANG: Selangor Ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and his consort Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin joined thousands of people in celebrating the state-level Year of the Rooster open house Sunday night. In his speech, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali wished everyone a year filled with prosperity, accomplishment and abundance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op... 3 hr Marie-Luise_J 1
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) 4 hr Anissa 273
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Sat Mr russia 4,604
News Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06) Jan 30 Honk the Phart 120
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec '16 Islam for idiots 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,014 • Total comments across all topics: 278,578,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC