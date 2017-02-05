Selangor Ruler joins thousands at CNY open house

PORT KLANG: Selangor Ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and his consort Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin joined thousands of people in celebrating the state-level Year of the Rooster open house Sunday night. In his speech, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali wished everyone a year filled with prosperity, accomplishment and abundance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.