Security tightened at Thai-Malaysia border

SECURITY on the Thailand-Malaysia border has been tightened to deter drug smuggling, after Malaysian authorities captured a suspected member of alleged Lao drug lord Xaysana Keopimpha's network. The ramped-up security is taking place at the border crossing in Yala's Betong district, following the arrest of Kamarudin bin Awang and the seizure of money allegedly made from drug-dealing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.