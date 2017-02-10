Security tightened at Thai-Malaysia b...

Security tightened at Thai-Malaysia border

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

SECURITY on the Thailand-Malaysia border has been tightened to deter drug smuggling, after Malaysian authorities captured a suspected member of alleged Lao drug lord Xaysana Keopimpha's network. The ramped-up security is taking place at the border crossing in Yala's Betong district, following the arrest of Kamarudin bin Awang and the seizure of money allegedly made from drug-dealing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op... Feb 5 Marie-Luise_J 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Feb 4 Mr russia 4,604
News Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06) Jan 30 Honk the Phart 120
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec '16 Islam for idiots 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,332 • Total comments across all topics: 278,781,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC