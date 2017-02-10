Sarawak BN Launches 17-point Tanjong ...

Sarawak BN Launches 17-point Tanjong Datu By-election Manifesto

Sarawak Barisan Nasional today launched the manifesto for the Tanjong Datu state seat by-election, outlining 17 focus areas. Themed "Together We Will Carry On Tok Nan's Legacy", the manifesto encompasses Sarawak BN's commitment to continuing the efforts of the late incumbent assemblyman and chief minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem for the people of Tanjong Datu.

