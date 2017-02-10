Sarawak BN Launches 17-point Tanjong Datu By-election Manifesto
Sarawak Barisan Nasional today launched the manifesto for the Tanjong Datu state seat by-election, outlining 17 focus areas. Themed "Together We Will Carry On Tok Nan's Legacy", the manifesto encompasses Sarawak BN's commitment to continuing the efforts of the late incumbent assemblyman and chief minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem for the people of Tanjong Datu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op...
|Feb 5
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Feb 4
|Mr russia
|4,604
|Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06)
|Jan 30
|Honk the Phart
|120
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec '16
|Islam for idiots
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC