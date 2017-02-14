Sabah teenager charged with supporting IS terror group
KOTA KINABALU: A teenager has been charged in the High Court here with promoting and supporting the Islamic State terror group. The 18-year-old was produced Tuesday before Justice Ravinthran Paramaguru and claimed trial to charges of supporting and promoting IS through his Facebook page.
