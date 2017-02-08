Sabah cops seek dead victim's boyfriend

KOTA KINABALU: Police have released a picture of a man who they believe could assist in their investigations into the death of a staff nurse, whose decomposing body was found in a rented room near here. Kota Kinabalu police chief Asst Comm M. Chandra said the man may have details of what happened to the 40-year-old woman, Jalenah Bagul, who was found dead Tuesday.

