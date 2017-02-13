Revision Of ICJ Decision Based On Laws Agreed To By Malaysia, Singapore - Apandi

By Muhammad Ammar Shafiq Hamzah KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 -- Malaysia's application for revision of the decision by the International Court of Justice on Pulau Batu Puteh is a legal process which has been jointly agreed to by Singapore, said Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali. He said the revision was the continuity of an agreement between Malaysia and Singapore to resolve the dispute over ownership of Pulau Batu Puteh, also known as Pedra Branca, through ICJ.

