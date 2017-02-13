Revision Of ICJ Decision Based On Law...

Revision Of ICJ Decision Based On Laws Agreed To By Malaysia, Singapore - Apandi

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

By Muhammad Ammar Shafiq Hamzah KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 -- Malaysia's application for revision of the decision by the International Court of Justice on Pulau Batu Puteh is a legal process which has been jointly agreed to by Singapore, said Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali. He said the revision was the continuity of an agreement between Malaysia and Singapore to resolve the dispute over ownership of Pulau Batu Puteh, also known as Pedra Branca, through ICJ.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op... Feb 5 Marie-Luise_J 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Feb 4 Mr russia 4,604
News Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06) Jan 30 Honk the Phart 120
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec '16 Islam for idiots 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,697 • Total comments across all topics: 278,846,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC