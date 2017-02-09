Regal Hotels Enters into Strategic Pa...

Regal Hotels Enters into Strategic Partnership with Malaysia Airlines

Regal Hotels International is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Enrich, Malaysia Airlines Frequent Flyer Programme, to reward hotel guests with frequent flyer miles. Starting from now onwards, Enrich members are entitled to earn 600 and 300 Miles respectively for each eligible stay at any participating Regal Hotels and iclub Hotels* with specified qualifying room rates.

