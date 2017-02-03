Qatar An Attractive Investment Destinations -- Malaysian Envoy
From Roslan Ariffin DOHA, Feb 5 -- Qatar is still an attractive investment destination and Malaysian companies must capitalise on the intimate bilateral relations to boost their businesses in one of the world's richest countries. Malaysian Ambassador to Qatar, Datuk Ahmad Jazri Mohd Johar, said the Qatari Government has high confidence in Malaysian companies based on their performance record in helping the country develop, especially quality infrastructural development since 2014.
