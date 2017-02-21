Police To Probe How Banned Vx Nerve Agent Brought To Malaysia

Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway SEPANG, Feb 24 -- The police are to investigate how the banned VX nerve agent used to kill North Korean Kim Jong-nam was brought into Malaysia, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

