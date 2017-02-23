Police: Second shooting did not take place at Glugor murder scene
GEORGE TOWN: Penang police have refuted allegations that another shooting incident occurred Thursday in the same area a businesswoman was shot dead in Taman Pekaka 1, Glugor here on Tuesday. Penang CID chief SAC Zainol Samah said there was no shooting case in the state Thursday and any news on it spreading via Facebook and WhatsApp was untrue.
