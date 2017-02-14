Philippine Airlines flying into Malay...

Philippine Airlines flying into Malaysia again

18 hrs ago

The Philippines' national carrier is making a comeback to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport , a move that will further push traffic growth at the airport. Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd managing director Datuk Badlisham Ghazali said the Philippine Airlines, which stopped flying to KLIA three years ago, would return to KLIA next week.

