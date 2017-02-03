PBB Youth Will Lead BB Youth Campaign...

PBB Youth Will Lead BB Youth Campaign For Tanjong Datu By-Election

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Youth wing will lead the Barisan Nasional Youth campaign for the Tanjong Datu by-election in Sarawak, said BN Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin today. "I think there shouldn't be a problem in terms of our campaign and the election machinery there is moving smoothly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op... 16 hr Marie-Luise_J 1
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) 17 hr Anissa 273
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Sat Mr russia 4,604
News Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06) Jan 30 Honk the Phart 120
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec '16 Islam for idiots 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,270 • Total comments across all topics: 278,595,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC