Owner pleads not guilty

Kota Kinabalu: By Cynthia D Baga KOTA KINABALU: The local owner of the catamaran which capsized near Pulau Mengalum claimed trial to knowingly overloading the vessel meant for 12 with 31 tourists and crew, resulting in four deaths with five more missing to date. Leong Vin Jee, 44, was brought before Magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun at 3pm on Sunday to the Queen Elizabeth II Operational Room which was declared as an open court.

