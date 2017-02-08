Osram says too early to decide on phase two of Malaysia chip plant
Feb 8 German lighting group Osram cannot yet make a decision about a second phase of investment and capacity expansion at its new LED chip plant in Kulim, Malaysia, its chief executive said on Wednesday. Osram plans to have invested 370 million euros by the time the factory goes into production at the end of this year.
