Oral sex: Stepfather's trial set for March 2-3
Kota Kinabalu: A 35-year-old local man charged with forcing his stepdaughter to perform oral sex on him and attempting to rape the same girl, will go trial on March 2-3 this year. Sessions Court Judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamad fixed the date for the man when the case was brought up for mention.
