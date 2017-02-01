Oral sex: Stepfather's trial set for ...

Oral sex: Stepfather's trial set for March 2-3

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Express

Kota Kinabalu: A 35-year-old local man charged with forcing his stepdaughter to perform oral sex on him and attempting to rape the same girl, will go trial on March 2-3 this year. Sessions Court Judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamad fixed the date for the man when the case was brought up for mention.

Chicago, IL

