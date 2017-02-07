Opposition Never Fight For Federal Fu...

Opposition Never Fight For Federal Fund, Says Sim

Sarawak United People's Party president Datuk Prof Dr Sim Kui Hian lashed out at the opposition party in Sarawak, saying that they had never fought for federal fund for development in Sarawak but were only busy criticizing the ruling party. Hence, Sim who is Sarawak Local Government Minister said there was no need for the people to give their hopes and votes to the opposition as they could do nothing for the State and people, adding that voters in Tanjong Datu should give their votes to Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu in the by-election in order to continue with the development in the constituency.

